Weekly well-being session with town social worker to feature poetry

Poetry reading tonight. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Lucille Buergers, Shelter Island Town Social Worker, has been organizing informal get-togethers via Zoom to enable Islanders to share experiences, concerns and helpful suggestions on ways to cope with isolation and other life changes brought on by the coronavirus.

The Tuesday, April 21 evening meeting will add a special feature, in celebration of Poetry Month.

“Poetry Street on the Road with the Poets of Well Being and Friends” will introduce local east end poets Susan Dingle, Nina Yavel, and Maggie Bloomfield to share their own works.

These three poets also happen to be licensed clinical social workers, whose previous similar workshops have been described as bringing “insight, humor and compassion…a refreshing perspective on this human journey we all share, providing a rich experience of consciousness and well-being.”

During the session, which begins at 7 p.m., the poets will read their own poems and then participants can share (if they feel like it) a favorite poem that they have written or read.

Ms. Buergers said participants should feel free to comment or just be an audience member.

Here is the link for the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/145195937