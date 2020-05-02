Shelter Island town officials urging residents to file with Census Bureau

Shelter Island Town officials are urging residents to fill out the 2020 census.

At Friday’s Town Board informational session on the community’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Councilman Mike Bebon took the opportunity to make a strong case on filing information with the Census Bureau.

The Island has “lagged” behind, Mr. Bebon said, noting that the response rate in the state for filing has been 48.5%; the 1st Congressional District has been 48.7%; but Shelter Island’s response has been 5.9%.

Later Friday, Shelter Island’s Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg emailed more information:

“Completing your 2020 census is safe and necessary!

“The U.S. Census Bureau continues to carefully monitor the coronavirus situation and follows the guidance of federal, state, and local health authorities. Do your part. Stay home. Help your community receive the federal funding it needs for the next 10 years. Hospitals, schools, roads, transportation and more all receive federal funding based on Census data.

“We’re counting on you to get counted.”

For more information, go to: https://www.2020census.gov/

The town has also added a video on the Census.