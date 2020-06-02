Shelter Island Library’s Trivia Happy Hour is back; plus more music and games

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The popular Battle of the Brains hosted by Bob DeStefano returns on Saturday, June 6 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. Send an email to [email protected] for login information.

Sara Mundy will offer Sing Along for Seniors (and Others) on Thursday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. Sara will be at the piano playing songs by Frank Sinatra, Patsy Cline, Louis Armstrong and other greats. Email [email protected] for information to login on Zoom.

The Library’s BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club will gather on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Discuss with Terry Lucas and Jocelyn Ozolins books you’ve read lately. Email [email protected] with BYOB Club in the subject line to obtain login information.

Shelter Island Book Club meeting for “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett will be on Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. The Club will discuss the novel set over five decades, a story of a brother and sister who grew up in a lavish estate and the past that won’t let them go. Email [email protected] with SI Book Club in the subject line for login information.

For children and families, the Summer Reading Program begins this week with “Imagine Your Story” as the theme. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for instructions on how to sign up.

Sara Mundy has a Sing Along for Littles on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. Sing and dance in your own home to Mr. Sun, Baby Shark and other favorites on Zoom. Email [email protected] to join.

Family Game Night appears on Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. Email [email protected] to join in Bingo and lots of other games.

If sharks intrigue you, tune into a virtual shark dissection on Wednesday, June 10 at 3 p.m. A marine educator will discuss the importance of sharks and other local fin fish species. Maximum number of participants is 20. Contact [email protected] to register.