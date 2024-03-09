Ready for more trivia tests? Shelter Island’s Quizmaster Bob is back

(Credit: Courtesy image)

What fast food restaurant used to advertise their product by saying ”Think Outside The Bun?”

That’s a typical question you will be asked at Quizmaster Bob DeStefano’s “Battle of the Brains,” scheduled for Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m., at Shelter Island’s popular Pizza Heaven(Slice).

The trivia Quizmaster Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

As always, it’s still free to play. Gifts will be presented to the winners and named in the Reporter.

You need a team of four players and must sign up at Slice.

So, sign up and get ready to have some fun, and “think outside the bun,” as in Taco Bell. But you knew that, right?

See you Thursday, March 21, 5:30 p.m., at Slice.