Closing party at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

One of the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascots. (Credit: Gordon Cantley)

This Sunday, Oct. 8, come and join us at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) for our annual closing meeting and party.

The meeting is from 1 to 2 p.m. with the party from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a band featuring Sara Mundy and a great appetizer spread; free for members and $20 for non-members.

There will be happy hour at the bar with $3 beers and $5 wine. Our mascot goats Harry and Sally will be there, so put it on your calendar and we’ll see you up at the clubhouse on Sunday.

The pro shop will be open through the month of October, so come out and enjoy a great round of fall golf while carts are still available. Don’t forget, you can play anytime with our honor system. Just drop the cash in our drop box and walk the course.

It’s been another great season at Goat Hill. Our membership is at an all-time high and our course revenue is at records as well. All members should attend the closing meeting to get all the facts and figures and hear about new projects in the works.

There will also be Board elections, so come out and vote. Your participation is encouraged. The Board of Directors would like to thank all our members and guests for your support.

Flying Goat Restaurant: The last day open will be Sunday, Oct. 8. Reservations recommended — 631-749-5404. Management would like to thank everyone for a great 2023 season.

SICC Info:

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Attitude makes the difference.