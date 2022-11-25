Christmas lightings for this weekend

The Chequit, Christmas 2021. (Credit: Charity Robey)

On Saturday, Nov. 26, The Chequit will host its lighting beginning at 2 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the Shelter Island School’s Senior Class, with a $5 admission fee. Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be served and holiday music will be in the air at 3 p.m., featuring the School’s Select Chorus with musical direction from Sara Mundy, to entertain guests as they await the arrival of Santa at 4 p.m. and the lighting at 4:45 p.m.

The Ram’s Head Inn will host its first annual Tree Lighting Ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring music by Vanessa Trouble; a special story book reading by Billy Baldwin; carolers; arts and crafts with bird seed ornament making hosted by Cornell Cooperative; cookie decorating; along with fire pits, smores, hot chocolate and spiced cider.

That evening, the Inn is also hosting a Holiday Mixology lesson from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include demonstrations and secrets on bartending during the holiday season from Krista Porreca. Drinks include a Graham Cracker Delight, Holly and Jolly, Fireside Bourbon and more.

The Island’s Chamber of Commerce has its traditional tree lighting planned for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. in front of the police station. Brett Surerus will serve as Master of Ceremonies and members of the school band will be on hand for holiday music and caroling.

The lighting will be immediately followed by a gathering at Legion Hall, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will greet children and guests. As usual there will be hot chocolate, music, cookies and other treats.