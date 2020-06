Crescent Beach on Sunday afternoon. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

It wasn’t exactly a usual June Sunday at Crescent Beach — no crowds — but some Islanders did show up to take in the sun, beautiful weather and views of the bay while practicing social distancing.

Two businesses catering to sun worshippers were open — Venture Out, the paddleboard rental business, and the Islander’s food truck, where customers maintained distances while ordering and picking up their food.

Photographer Scott Feierstein captured the scene for us.