Suffolk County joins fire departments for volunteer push: New benefits passed by Assembly

There’ a new push to recruit fire department volunteers on Shelter Island, Suffolk County and across the state.

New emphasis by Suffolk County has been put on raising awareness for the need for volunteers to step forward and join their local fire departments.

As outlined in a recent Reporter article, according to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), staffing at volunteer fire departments across New York has fallen by 20,000 in the last decade.

Shelter Island Fire Department statistics show that in 1980 there were 173 volunteer firefighters; today there are 62.

Last week, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine announced a county program to join with FASNY to increase membership in volunteer fire departments. Mr. Romaine noted that recent legislation passed in the New York State Assembly provides new benefits to members, including an expanded state tax credit and 25-year pension for Emergency Medical Service volunteers.

“Our firefighters and EMS professionals deserve to be supported for the considerable risks they take when they respond to emergencies,” Mr. Romaine said.

Speaking at an event presenting a recruitment video, Mr. Romaine said, “Our 109 fire departments and 28 EMS agencies are comprised of over 13,000 active members, who will benefit from the expanded tax credit immediately.”

The county has become a formal partner of FASNY’s statewide recruitment drive, offering benefits such as college tuition reimbursement, free equipment and training and property tax reductions. These benefits are in conjunction with those offered by towns and the state.

For more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter, visit suffolksbravest.com/.

To access the recruitment video, go to youtube.com/watch=MmVNQuje1lg.

Also, to get information on volunteering for the Shelter Island Fire Department, contact Fire District Secretary Michael Johnson at 631-749-3369. Chief Dan Rasmussen also said to simply ask any member of the Fire Department.