(Credit: Jim Colligan

This raccoon was recently spotted 30 feet up in a mulberry tree in the meadows at Mashomack.

Scarlet tanagers, cedar waxwings, orioles and other birds love these berries, but it seems to be a favorite treat for raccoons, too.

Viewers speculated that, after eating all night into the early morning, this raccoon took a nap in the tree for a couple of hours.