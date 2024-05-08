Shelter Island volunteers for better bays

(Credit: KC Bailey)

On May 3, six smiling volunteers showed up at the Sylvester Manor Pole Barn ready to sweat and help Aquaculture Coordinator Kate Rossi-Snook in the first Shelter Island Back to the Bays Stewardship Session of the 2024 field season.

Working together, the group made well over 60 bags of recycled shell — a critical first step in creating spat-on-shell for oyster reef restoration projects on Shelter Island and beyond.

Volunteers in photo above, from left, Steve Kazmierski, Betty Bishop, Alice Deupree, William Marshall, Kate Rossi-Snook, and Matt Fox. Photographer KC Bailey also volunteered.