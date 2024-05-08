A Shelter Island celebration of women and food: Saturday event at the Ram’s Head Inn

The cookbook will be the highlight of a cocktail party at the Ram’s Head Inn. (Courtesy image)

The Ram’s Head Inn will be the site of a lively event to honor mothers and food lovers on Saturday, May 11, at 5 p.m.

Guests will enjoy live cooking demos by authors featured in the new book, “In the Kitchen with Mothers & Others: Stories, Sips, and Recipes from the Les Dames d’Escoffier New York Cookbook ‘Stirring the Pot.’”

Familiar Island authors like Meryl Rosofsky and northforker and southforker Editor-in-Chief Amy Savatto will demonstrate cooking and cocktails to be enjoyed.

Live music and wines from Saltbird Cellars will be included in the $50 ticket price.

Finley Shaw of Finley’s Fiction will be offering the book — a great Mother’s Day gift — for sale at the event and at her bookstore.

Proceeds benefit the LDNY Scholarship Fund for young women pursuing culinary careers.

For reservations visit Resy.com and search for Ram’s Head Inn events.