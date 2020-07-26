Academic honors for South Ferry employee

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Carly Pascucci of Shelter Island and Glen Cove has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at SUNY New Paltz. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

Ms. Pascucci is no stranger to hard work, having been employed on the South Ferry every summer since 2017. She summers on the Island with her grandparents, Sharon and Roger Bales. “She’s an outstanding young lady,” said South Ferry Chief Operations Officer Nicholas Morehead.

Ms. Pascucci is studying communication with a minor in music. She said most of her classes will be online next semester, due to the ongoing pandemic, although one class may still be meeting in person.

“I’m looking forward to the next two years of school,” she said, “to help me figure out what I want to do in the future.“