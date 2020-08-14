Nut butters at Havens Market: Vendor of the Week

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Simply Nicki is the Havens Farmers Market’s Vendor of the Week.

Nicki Gohorel grew a passion for high-quality, delicious nut butters while living in Istanbul. She returned to her native North Fork in 2017 with her husband Selçuk and put her passion into production.

They make their “Betta Butta” out of organic and all natural ingredients.

The butters are described as “both healthfully curated and delectably rich!” If you haven’t ventured beyond peanut butter, it may be time to try them. Visit their booth and other vendors tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center on South Ferry Road.