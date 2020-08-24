Couple celebrate platinum anniversary

Rolf and Ann Marie Haag, 70 years together. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Congratulations to Ann Marie and Rolf Haag, who celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 20.

The couple met in the 1940s when both were students at Queens College. While at a beach party, Ann Marie Busch got a splinter in her foot and Rolf, a newly returned WWII sailor, swept her up in his arms. One thing led to another, and they began dating.

Ann Marie introduced Rolf to Shelter Island. They would take the train from the city and stay in rooms in the Heights. Ann Marie and her girlfriends stayed at Miss Garapy’s (where STARs is now); Rolf and the boys stayed at Miss Garapy’s sister’s (Shelter Island Pilates). Dinner was co-ed, and appropriate dress was required. Most days they walked to Crescent Beach.

The couple married in 1950. Harry Truman was president then, and the United States was dealing with the Korean War. A gallon of gas cost 18 cents, and the average new car cost $1,500. The first Peanuts comic strip was published. Created by Charles Schulz, it featured the classic character Charlie Brown. “Annie Get Your Gun” was a top movie that year.

After years of renting from Mrs. Stein on Chase Creek, they heard from a friend about a part of the Island they had never seen or been to — the Center. Ann Marie and Rolf bought their house on Bateman Road in 1961. They have spent every summer on Shelter Island ever since.

Rolf and Ann Marie have three children, Mark, Ellen and Karen, who grew up taking swimming lessons with Mr. Wroble, working in restaurants, playing basketball and riding the waves on the family boat, the Deep Sea Doodle. The Haag children, with their own families, continue to summer on Shelter Island. There are five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Rolf, a retired advertising man, loves singing, reading the New York Times and watching old movies. Ann Marie, a retired teacher, loves cooking and gardening. The family, who shared these details of the seven-decade marriage, loves being together with the matriarch and patriarch.

At 92 and 93, they report, this pair is still sharp and can occasionally be spotted enjoying the sunset, cocktails and each other at Crescent Beach.