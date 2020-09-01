School Board votes to retire ‘Indians’ name

An outdoor sunset meeting Monday of the Shelter Island Board of Education.(Credit: Charity Robey)

The Shelter Island School Board of Education met on Monday evening, ending six weeks of research and discussion into the question of retiring the name ‘Indians’ and the image of a Native American used since the 1970s to identify the school’s athletic teams.

The board voted unanimously to retire the name.

School Board President Kathleen Lynch said the vote on Monday was only about the fate of the name. The process of choosing a new name or mascot, as well as discussion of the yearbook’s name (Pogatticut, a Native American name that predates the use of Indians as the teams’ name) are questions for the school to decide in subsequent deliberations.

It was the second board meeting in August in which the question of changing the school’s mascot and name was addressed by speakers from the community and representatives of Native American groups, including the Shinnecock Tribe.

As at the Aug. 17 meeting, Monday’s sunset gathering on the field by the playground featured comments from members of the Shelter Island community — including recent as well as not-so-recent graduates of the school — who spoke to both sides of the question.

The Reporter will have a complete report in a later post, and in Thursday’s print edition.

In other business: Director of Pupil Personnel Data and Instruction Jennifer Rylott, reported that in the two weeks since she reported that 25 new students would join the 175 already expected, the number has doubled to 50, bringing total school enrollment to at least 225, just shy of a 30% increase. She reported that more new students are expected to enroll in the 10 days between now and the start of school on Sept. 10.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said the new students are good news for the school, and will not likely require a change in the plans to provide safe in-person instruction for all grades.