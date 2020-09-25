Art across the moat: Shepard Fairey piece on view

VSOP Projects gallery.(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

This weekend marks the last chance to view Shepard Fairey’s “OBEY X Misfits,” at VSOP Projects in Greenport.

The singular work can be seen at at an open house Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairey is perhaps best known for his 2008 Hope campaign, a portrait of then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

OBEY X Misfits is an exceedingly rare work by one of the most important street artists of our time. This image, and resultant clothing and merchandise campaign, was created as a collaboration with the storied punk group Misfits for their 40th anniversary in 2017.

This work on paper, never made available to the public, stands an imposing 8 feet tall and 4 feet wide, and features the striking logo that Fairey created in response to the commission request. It bears a strong similarity to the ubiquitous “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” image created by Fairey while he was an art student at the Rhode Island School of Design in 1989.

This may be, in fact, the only, full scale, nearly intact, OBEY x Misfits piece in existence. These genuine Shepard Fairey street art wheatpaste posters are typically torn from their substrates because of their tremendous desirability and value to collectors.

For information contact [email protected] or call 631-603-7736. The gallery is located at 311 Front Street, a block from the ferry.