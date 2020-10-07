Blotter: Three tickets and seven EMT calls this week

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Scott K. Hickey of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Sept. 30 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

On Oct. 4, Alejandro Betancur of Amagansett was issued two summonses on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for driving a vehicle with non-transparent side windows.

During the week, police conducted 24 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Heights, West Neck and Menantic on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 1 through 5. The results were 13 verbal warnings and three tickets.

Other reports

A caller reported a brief verbal domestic altercation in South Ferry Hills on Sept. 29; both parties were advised by police to remain separated.

On Sept. 29, a Center resident told police a vehicle had been parked on her property for several days. The owner of the vehicle was notified and removed it.

While on patrol, an officer saw a black van parked at an angle on a Hay Beach driveway with its headlights on. The vehicle’s owner told him that he was trying to finish a landscaping job and needed the headlights to see.

Police were informed on Sept. 30 that a boat off Ram Island appeared to be taking on water. The boat was bailed out.

One downed tree limb and two downed trees were reported blocking roadways in the Center and Hay Beach on Sept. 30; the Highway Department was notified.

While on patrol on Oct. 1, an officer noticed a truck stuck in the sand on Hay Beach. The driver said he was attempting to park in the parking lot when he pulled too far forward causing the truck to go off the roadway. He was unable to reverse it out of the sand. A private tow was arranged for the next day and the driver was given a ride home.

A person came into Police Headquarters on Oct. 1 to notify police that he was a convicted level 3 sex offender and had established residency on the Island.

Also on the 1st, police investigated a report that a person had received numerous phone calls and text messages from an unknown source demanding money.

A caller told police on Oct. 3 that his Ram Island neighbor was causing a disturbance by cutting trees down on his own property. An officer responded and found a tree company trimming trees; no violations were found.

In an unrelated incident in the Center that same day, a caller reported that a neighbor who had a tree removed was now asking for payment.

A Heights resident called headquarters on Oct. 4 to report that a number of people were trespassing on a neighbor’s porch. An officer searched the property and found no signs of any criminal activity.

On the 4th, bay constables responded to a report of a disabled sailboat west of the North Ferry. The boat’s owner said his outboard engine had fallen off the transom and due to the boat’s de-rigged condition, he was unable to sail. The boat was towed to the owner’s mooring in Dering Harbor.

Police investigated on Oct. 5 a call about a HiLo resident who had received a threatening phone call. There were negative problems.

In other incidents during the week, police assisted a resident in the home, checked on the well-being of a person, responded to six lost and found reports, performed court duty and attended weapon training courses at the Suffolk County sheriff’s range in Westhampton.

Alarms

A commercial alarm was activated at the Historical Society on Sept. 30, accidentally set off by a contractor.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on Oct. 1 to a fire alarm at Jack’s Marine – the premises were searched and there was no sign of fire or any emergency.

A burglary alarm at North Ferry was set off on Oct. 4; the manager responded and found the premises secure.

A fire alarm in the Center on Oct. 4 was caused by burnt food.

Animal incidents

A Center caller told police that a dog at large had attacked his dog. The animal control officer (ACO) examined the dog who did not appear to be injured, just scared. The caller said the dog was being walked off-leash by owners who were gone when the ACO arrived.

A caller reported that a Center neighbor’s dog regularly used their property to relieve itself and had charged at them, growling and barking. The ACO advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog on its own property.

Police were told that unleashed dogs were barking in the Center; the person called back to say the dogs and their owners had left the area.

A dog at large was reported in the Center; the ACO saw a dog of the same description in its own yard. A loose dog was reported on a Center caller’s property. An officer responded and found the dog’s owner on the scene.

An osprey was reported in distress in Westmoreland; the ACO observed the hawk flying well and with no sign of injury.

A report of a sick fawn in the Center was called in but the fawn died shortly after the ACO arrived.

A caller said a bird was trapped in a building in the Center but it had escaped before the ACO had arrived. An injured rabbit was reported in Manhansett; it was gone when the officer arrived.

A caller reported finding a friendly black cat in Cartwright. The ACO found that the cat needed veterinary care and would search for its owner.

Police were told that an osprey was stuck with his foot dangling from an electric pole on Ram Island. The electric company was called to come and free the osprey but as the ACO waited for the workers to arrive, the osprey passed away.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 3 and 5. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Sept. 30.