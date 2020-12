(Credit: Martin Burke)

In the Dec. 3 issue of the Reporter, the deadline to secure an ad in the Shelter Island Phone book was listed as March 26, 2020, when, of course, it is March 26, 2021.

For residential listing the date is March 30, 2021.

To place an add in the phone book, please contact Keri Whitehead at 631–354-8043, or at [email protected].

For residential listings, contact Susan Carey Dempsey at [email protected].