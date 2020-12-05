Town garbage bags go up in price starting today
It’s going to cost you more to dispose of garbage at the Recycling Center.
By unanimous resolution at the Dec. 4 Town Board, the price of all garbage bags have gone up in price beginning today, Saturday, Dec. 5.
Mini-bags (15 gallons) will see an increase from $1.50 to $1.75 per bag.
Small bags (30 gallons) will see an increase from $3.00 to $3.50 per bag.
And large bags (45 gallons) will see an increase from $4.50 to $5.25 per bag.
Also, the following prices were increased for materials disposed of at the landfill:
C & D account #A2130A increase by $40.00 to $240.00 per ton;
tires account #2130D increase by $40.00 to $340.00 per ton;
MSW account #2130I increase by $40.00 to $240.00 per ton;
brush account #2130J increase by $10.00 to $70.00 per ton;
concrete account #A2130K increase by $10.00 to $50.00 per ton; concrete mixed (new account) $60.00 per ton;
asphalt (new account) $50.00 per ton;
stumps account #2130M increase by $10.00 to $75.00 per ton;
fill in account #2139Q increase by $6.00 to $10.00 per yard;
wood chips account #2139J increase by $10.00 to $35.00 per ton;
minimum charge account #A2655I increase by $.50 to $2.50; and leaves commercial (new account) $20.00 per ton.