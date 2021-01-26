Kal Lewis making his mark in college competition: Former Island standout off to stunning start

Flying — Former Island track star Kal Leis goes airborne, winning a 600-meter race in his first outing for the University of Iowa. (Credit: Stephen Molloy/University of Iowa)

Former Shelter Island track star and current University of Iowa freshman Kal Lewis posted two excellent performances last weekend at the Larry Weizorek Invitational in Iowa City.

On Friday, in his first indoor 600-meter race as a Hawkeye, Lewis won the Open Division with a lifetime best of 1:21.19 to edge out Phil Hall (1:21.44) of the University of Illinois. Jason Marchese of Nebraska was third in 1:23.22.

Passing 400 meters in 53.7 in second place, Lewis overtook Hall in the final 100 meters turning a 27.45 second final 200 meters to nail down his first collegiate victory..

On Saturday, he came back in the Premier Mile Run to take third place with another lifetime best of 4:14.84. Lewis led gamely through the first 3/4-mile in 3:11, but teammates Nick Trattner (4:12.57) and Noah Healy (4:12.66) got by in the last 400 meters to take first and second. Iowa easily won the team title beating out Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.