Correction: Town officials almost certain of securing site for on-Island vaccinations at the school on Feb. 26 and March 19

(Credit: Tara Smith)

In a press release today, School Superintendent Brian Doelger announced an on-Island site for vaccinations. Supervisor Gerry Siller said later it was “85% certain” to happen, but details were still being worked out. Below is the original story.

After weeks of pressure on county and state officials by Supervisor Gerry Siller, Police Chief Jim Read and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach Williams, the Island will have a site for vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

School Superintendent Brian Doelger announced at about noon Wednesday that “Stony Brook University Medical Center and the Suffolk County Department of Health [will] bring vaccinations to our school and town. This will be available to all Shelter Island School staff and all Shelter Island senior citizens.”

A first vaccination will take place Friday, February 26. Vaccinations will also be available on March 19.

Island residents who want to receive the vaccine, should register with the town’s Code Red system found on the town webiste at shelterislandtown.us, and go to “Useful Links.” If they need assistance, residents should call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

Mr. Doelger announced that those two dates will be distance/virtual learning days for students.

He expressed his gratitude to town officials and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), Stony Brook University Medical Center, and the Suffolk County Department of Health for making the on-Island site possible.