Vaccines to be distributed at Shelter Island School on Friday

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Supervisor Gerry Siller and town officials got the go-ahead Wednesday for an on-Island vaccine distribution site.

Mr. Siller told the Reporter late afternoon Wednesday that Stony Brook Medicine personnel will be at the school on Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. distributing 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Stony Brook Medicine will be back at the school on March 19 to distribute the second dose of the vaccine.

Those who are 65 and older and have registered, along with first responders, employees who work with the public, including teachers, grocery store employees and restaurant staffs, are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To sign up to be vaccinated, contact Sara Mundy at the Senior Center by email at [email protected] or call 631-749-1059.

Mr. Siller said the town has assigned additional staff to assist people seeking to register.