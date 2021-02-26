Island inoculation site runs smoothly: First doses of Pfizer vaccine administered at school

Esther Simovich was the first person inoculated against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the on-Island vaccination site at the school Friday morning. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Esther Simovich was up late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

“I was binge watching ‘The Rookie,’” the 65-year-old Islander said as she waited in the hallway outside the school gym at about 9:15 a.m. to be the first Islander vaccinated in Shelter Island’s COVID-19 inoculation site. A long row of folding chairs stretched down the hallway as others waited their turn.

Staying up late before her appointment wasn’t nerves, she said, but she would admit to eagerly looking forward to being vaccinated. “It’s a relief. I have a wedding to go to in May,” she said. “I’ve got to go.”

Escorted into the gym, she went into an area of 10 vaccination sites and was greeted by Islander and Registered Nurse Kelly Surerus, who works for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, which was overseeing the vaccination site.

Ms. Surerus commented on the celebratory air of the morning, from police officers and town staffers organizing parking outside in the bright, winter morning, to school and town employees inside checking in registrants’ paperwork and guiding them to the waiting are.

“I was saying we really should have music,” Ms. Surerus joked, her dancing eyes giving away her masked smile.

One quick, careful jab, and Ms. Simovitch was done, and another Islander was ready to take her place.

Making it happen

Police Chief Jim Read, who along with Supervisor Gerry Siller, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), were in attendance. They, along with Stony Brook Southampton officials, had made the Island site a reality with 504 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving that morning.

Chief Read noted that by 10 p.m. Thursday, the town had called 420 Islanders and made appointments with them, working from a list of about 600 people. The first priority for appointments were seniors 65 and older and the chief said they were still registering senior citizens. Next on the list were people with co-morbidities and then police officers (Chief Read said everyone in his department had been inoculated) teachers and school staff, ferry personnel, post office employees, pharmacy, grocery store, food store and deli employees, restaurant workers and home health care employees.

Chief Read said that, if it looked as though there would be vaccines still available after the first group called by the town and booked for appointments, people registered would be called and told to be at the school within an hour’s notice.

Mr. Doelger said 38 members of the school staff — which includes teachers, office employees and maintenance staff — had been vaccinated or would be on Friday.

‘Perseverance’

Islanders waiting for paperwork to be checked before entering the gym for vaccinations. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The operation was running smoothly at every checkpoint, from instructions in the parking lot, to lining up to have paperwork checked in a hallway inside, to a waiting area and the actual inoculation site, and then seats socially distanced on the basketball court where people waited 15 minutes until there was no sign of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine administered Friday requires two shots and the second doses are scheduled to be administered on Friday, March 19 at the school.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said it had been a team effort by town officials, the Police Department, the school, Stony Brook Southampton and Mr. Thiele to secure an on-Island site.

“Perseverance,” was the key, Mr. Siller said, but also agreed with Mr. Thiele that “it was being in the right place at the right time.”

The assemblyman added that being ready when vaccines became available and when Stony Brook Southampton staffers were ready, made the on-Island site happen.

There were times when Mr. Siller worried that the Island would be passed over. “I’m much more of a pessimist than the chief,” he said. “He just kept saying, ‘Let’s prepare as if we know it will happen.’”

While waiting his turn to be vaccinated, Matthew Dunning, 24, a teacher’s aide in the elementary school, said, “This is really a relief.”

Working with the children, he said, “I don’t want to be the guy who gives the virus to them, and then they in turn go home and give it to members of their families.”

He was especially looking forward to attending sporting events and concerts without fear of infection.

Miguel Menendez, 48, who works as a maintenance employee at the school, was farther down the hall waiting to be called into the gym. He too, expressed relief to be receiving the vaccine not only for his own health, but for his family and the people he worked with.

Ms. Simovich sat on a folding chair on the gym floor, patiently waiting out the suggested time to be sure there was no adverse reaction before she could go. She works in a retail outlet at Tanger Mall and spoke about the lack of information her employer gave her and her fellow employees — who interact with the public every day — about COVID-19 vaccinations.

She had tried calling and emailing the state for an appointment, but soon found out, “I was wasting my time.”

“This is the way it should be,” Ms. Simovich said. “Here on Shelter Island. It’s really encouraging seeing everyone. It’s like the end of the chaos.”