Shelter Island Calendar: March-11-18

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, s[email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

Paper Rainbows – Take and Make, Ages 6+. Pick up: Tuesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 13.

Using cotton balls and colored paper, create your own rainbow and then hang hearts or stars from it. Maybe you’ll even find a pot of gold under it for St. Patrick’s Day. Register at silibrary.org.

FAMILY PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 2-31

Kahoot Quiz, Monthly Kahoot Quiz available March 2 – March 31. Register at silibrary.org.

DIY – Bath Bombs – Take and Make. Pick up: Tuesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 13.

A family program: Bath bombs are the perfect recipe for these chilly winter days and surprisingly easy to make.

This kit contains everything you to get started making your own bath bombs, including your very own sphere mold.

You will need: almond oil, or melted coconut oil, coloring pigment (optional), and essential oils of your choice (optional).

Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Food Festival with Chef Rob Scott, 3 p.m.

Fun for the whole family: Tune in on Facebook Live to cook along with Chef Rob Scott. This month’s food festival is a taste of the Irish.

There will be an appetizer, an entree, a dessert, and even a special shake made during the program.

The recipes will be posted ahead of time so you can purchase your ingredients. The video will be kept up on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages for the month so you can tune in whenever you feel like cooking. To register, visit silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Resume and Job Search Workshop, 11 a.m.

Learn some of the essentials of writing a resume and searching for a job. This workshop, taught by Jessica Frankel who previously worked for a premier executive search company, will include tips and information on how the pandemic influences your search and how to present yourself in the best light for your goals and experience. Register at silibrary.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM STIRES-STARK ALUMNI RECITAL, 2:30 p.m.

Stella Chen, violinist, will present a virtual recital of works by Saint-Saens and Strauss, accompanied by Albert Cano Smit on piano. Email [email protected] for link.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Shakespeare in Community – King Henry VIII, 12:30 p.m. This is the story of Henry VIII’s decision to divorce his long-time first wife, Katherine and to marry Anne Boleyn. Visit silibrary.org for Zoom link.

Trollope Book Club – Framley Parsonage, 2 p.m.

Like much fiction of 19th century England, Framley Parsonage – the fourth of Trollope’s engrossing Barsetshire novels – concerns property, status, family, and the conventions. In it, Trollope captures the essence of Victorian England. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Monday, March 15, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, March 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

Shoreline Access Review Task Force, Tuesday, March 16, 10 to 11 a.m. Via Zoom. Contact [email protected] for Zoom invite.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, March 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, March 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Dering Harbor Village Board, Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. on Zoom. Contact [email protected] for link,