WAC sets forum on irrigation issues

The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will host an open community discussion on smart approaches to irrigation issues next Thursday, June 20, at 5 p.m. under the tent behind the library.

More than 10 years ago, there were plans to ban the use of irrigation systems. Delays ensued to enable those who may have just had the systems installed to get some use from them before the ban took place.

Now there is renewed discussion about what to do and whether a ban should be implemented.