Police Department hears from committee and residents

Determined to meet the April 1 deadline to submit its Police Reform and Reinvention Plan to New York State — like all communities in the state — the Committee is moving forward with recommendations expected to form the basis for changes.

Meeting last Thursday morning, the group outlined the changes they said are based on a survey completed in February, a listening session with members of the public, and individual interviews it conducted with residents.

Diversifying the force is at the top of the list, and with the enactment of the federal American Rescue Plan that is slated to bring money to the state, county and town, it could be a reality this year.

Until now, Police Chief Jim Read had said there are qualified women at the top of the Civil Service list from which he must hire, but a lack of money had canceled Police Academy sessions so he didn’t expect that to change until 2022.

Now that the federal stimulus money is expected, there could be an Academy session within the next few weeks, Chief Read said. A second session could be offered later this year as well. If that happens, the chief would likely be able to hire a woman relatively soon, but that’s up to the Town Board, which holds the purse strings.

Committee members said hiring a female officer has been the top suggestion with calls to also add a LatinX member and a Black member when possible.

A new female officer would provide much needed backup for the 10-member force and the hiring would help enhance public safety, improve handling of mental health calls and help to deescalate potentially volatile situations, Chief Read said.

Improved communications with the public would help the public better understand procedures and restrictions the department must operate under, committee member Jose Montalvo said, such as hiring top scorers on Civil Service tests who must then pass background checks and complete training at a county’s Police Academy.

Residents want more officers to get training in Spanish even it costs money to arrange for courses. Some have even suggested extra compensation for officers who gain proficiency in Spanish.

There are those on the Island with fluency in Spanish who may be willing to assist with training, Chief Read suggested. There are also some low cost courses, some of which can be done online, he added.

Communication also enters the picture when it comes to procedures for filing complaints against police. It has always been possible to submit complaints to other town officials, which is something many people don’t know. Some told committee members they feared retribution if they filed a complaint against an officer. Complaint forms are available online, but committee member Jason Shields suggested they also be made available at Town Hall and be printed in both English and Spanish.

People want to better understand how complaints are handled and seek more transparency on that issue, Mr. Shields said. Usually, if a complaint is submitted to a Town Board member, it’s still sent to the Police Department for investigation, Chief Read said.

But if the complaint is criminal in nature, the Suffolk County District Attorney is brought in to investigate, he said. The Town Attorney or a specially appointed attorney may be called on for some investigations. Complaints can be submitted anonymously and those, too, are investigated, the chief said.

Bias training is something officers get in the Academy and there are followup sessions, but member Ellen Gove said some residents perceive racial bias and would like training increased.

“We all have these unconscious biases,” Ms. Gove said.

Chief Read said there are bias training programs underway currently and one of his officers has just taken the course with others slated for upcoming courses.

There may be more need for specialists to assist police in handling domestic abuse cases, committee member Patricia Quigley said. She suggested that the department could enlist some residents who are trained to help handle such cases.

But Chief Read said while the department uses resources like the East Hampton-based Retreat, many victims of abuse would hesitate about anyone local beyond the police knowing about their problems. Victims are made aware that the town has a social worker on staff and, with the permission of the person lodging the complaint, that person would reach out to provide assistance.

He further mentioned a new program, “Project Hope,” just launched to render services related to issues and anxieties resulting from the pandemic. Information about that program is being offered in English and Spanish and is available on the Police Department website. Issues could relate to food shortages, housing needs, employment, problems with drugs or alcohol or mental health issues, among others, the chief said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing money to support the program.

Police interact with students up to grade 7 through the DARE program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). But community members would like to see special programs with police officers offered to middle school and high school students. That could include sports activities or events, such as holiday shopping with a police officer as some other communities do. Ms. Quigley also suggested possible pizza parties at the Recreation Center with officers.

Social media has complicated the picture for officers who maintain their own pages or comment on other peoples’ pages. While officers should be neutral, sometimes their comments on social media sites can reveal information that can compromise perception of their job performance. It’s a fine line the department walks between an officer’s freedom of speech rights and the department’s intervention to try to keep online comments neutral.

The use of body cameras is a subject most, if not all, police departments are being encouraged to use. The chief has questioned their value, since most situations involving traffic stops are picked up by vehicle cameras that have been installed in cars.

But he worries that when police are handling calls involving domestic abuse complaints, people might hesitate for fear of the information being recorded. The cost of the cameras is another factor since it not only involves purchasing the equipment but monitoring the recordings and filing them for potential future action.

The draft report is expected to be presented to the Town Board at its March 23 work session and for a public discussion on it at the regular Town Board meeting on March 26.