Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Richard Irving Young

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Richard Irving Young, age 92, died February 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Richard (Dick) was born in Bangor, Maine on July 1, 1928. He served in the Army from 1946 to 1949, and was stationed in Japan and the Philippines.



Dick resided on Shelter Island for 18 years (1969-1987), working as a heavy equipment operator. In later years he was a nutrition sight manager for the elderly at the Senior Center, and also preached at a nursing home in North Carolina.



Dick is survived by his wife Jacqueline Kaminsky Young; sons Richard and John; daughter-in-law Heather; grandson Noah; his twin brother Roland; sister-in-law Irene; cousins Elaine and Reginald; nieces Peggy, Sharon, and Dorothy; nephews Richard, David, Mark, John, Bill, Danny, Stephen, Robin, and Alan; as well as good friends Edward and Davin Sabal.



His family said, “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”



