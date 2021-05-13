Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings live, in-person, on Wednesdays and Saturday nights at St. Mary’s Church

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m., with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected]

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MAY 11 – SATURDAY, MAY 15

Pick up supplies for Butterfly Masks – Take and Make Embrace your inner butterfly. Decorate your own mask and flaunt it. You will need: scissors + an adult’s help. (Ages 6+). Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TUESDAY, MAY 18 – SATURDAY, MAY 22

Origami Flowers. Pick up materials. With a few folds, you’ll learn how to make your own spectacular origami flowers. Perfect for creating your own indoor spring garden or maybe decorating your room or giving them to someone special. (Ages 6+)

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Story Time with Miss Mollie, 10:00 a.m. Join Miss Mollie as she reads one of her favorite springtime books. The video will be posted to YouTube and Facebook and will be available through May and June.

TUESDAY, MAY 25 – SATURDAY, MAY 29

Magnetic Slime – Take and Make. Pick up ingredients.Get ready to learn about magnets with the help of…slime? That’s right, using the provided ingredients you’ll get to make your very own magnetic slime and see how it behaves. Magnets are also provided. All you need is water. Please note: this kit contains borax and iron filings. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Mini-Magic Potion Bottles

Saturday, May 29th, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (In Person) or Pick up: Tuesday, May 25 – Saturday, May 29. Create your own mystical, magical, mysterious potion with one of our mini bottles. All you need is water and a pinch of your own magic. Don’t worry, everyone has magic even if they don’t know it yet. We ask you to remain socially distant and wear your masks. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Friday Night Dialogue: Quartet Salonnieres: Mozart, Haydn, and Boccherini, 7 p.m. Join Quartet Salonnieres in a performance of string quartets. Devoted to historical performance, Quartet Salonnieres is a newly formed ensemble that performs classical repertoire on gut strings. This program is presented by Twin Forks Musicivic. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Virtual Wine Tasting – Suhru Wines, 3:30 p.m. An expert from Suhru Wines takes participants through their history and details the winemaking process. A guided tasting of two wines (one red, one white), follows, along with questions and answers. Suhru will make the wines available for purchase (a 2019 Pinot Grigio and their 2018 Ember) at the library for $40.00. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

TUESDAY, MAY 18 – SATURDAY, MAY 22

Spice Club – Yogurt and Sumac Sauce, Pick up ingredients. Made from the dried and ground berries of the wild sumac flower, sumac is a tangy spice with a sour, acidic flavor reminiscent of lemon juice. This simple yogurt/sumac sauce is easy to make and pairs deliciously with roasted vegetables. Visit silibrary.org to register.

DIY Glass Gem Magnets, Pick up materials. Make your own magnets that you can personalize with small photos or magazine cutouts. The library will supply some cutouts but you can also find your own in photographs, magazines, maps, ticket stubs — whatever suits your fancy. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Friday Night Dialogue: Dances of India Workshop, 7:00 p.m.

Join the dancers of the Ajna Dance Company for their workshop to learn about Indian culture through dance and music. In this workshop, you will learn about and get to try different styles of dance that come from the diverse country that is India. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Monday, May 17, 8:30 to 9:30 AM

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, May 17, 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Recreation Committee Meeting, Monday, May 17, 5:15 to 6:15 PM, American Legion

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, May 18, 1:00 to 3:00 PM

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 to 8:30 PM

Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 20, 4:00 to 5:00 PM. email: [email protected] for zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, May 20, 6:00 to 7:00 PM