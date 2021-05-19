Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 12-18

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Freddy S. Bueno-Lopez of East Hampton was driving on North Ferry Road on May 11 when he was stopped and ticketed for driving while visibility impaired by broken glass. On the same day, Steven R. Jauffrineau of Shelter Island received a summons for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent on North Cartwright Road.

Six tickets were issued for speeding on May 12, 13, 16 and 17: Juan B. Padilla of Medford for driving 41 miles per hour in the 25-mph zone on New York Avenue; David Kldiashvili of Brooklyn, 37 mph in the same zone; David L. Kolodny of Shelter Island, 54 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Cartwright Road; Roberto C. Grammatica of Shelter Island, 37 mph in the 25-mph zone on New York Avenue; Spencer W. Boden of Waccabuc, 46 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Menantic Road; and Ari Rosenstein of East Hampton, 68 mph in North Cartright’s 35-mph zone.

On May 12, Mr. Kldiashvili was also given a summons for disobeying a traffic control device. Stephen L. Brown of Rocky Point received a ticket on May 14 for driving on Grand Avenue while talking on a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was also given a summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Masaichi Amano of Brooklyn was given a summons on the 16th for failing to stop at a stop sign on Burns Road.

Thomas W. Roush of Shelter Island was cited for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent on Ram Island Road on May 17.

During a boat inspection, a marine unit issued a summons to Thomas J. Arrea of Tampa, Fla. on May 15 for not having a throwable life-saving device on board his boat in Dering Harbor. He was also issued two safety warnings.

During the weeks of May 11-14 and May 16-17, there were 26 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, the Heights, Cartwright and Ram Island, resulting in 13 warnings and 13 tickets.

Accidents

A minor accident was reported on May 11 when Emilio Pitogo of Millstone, N.J. said he was leaving Piccozzi’s Gas Station when he sideswiped the building causing less than $1,000 in damage to the property. There was no damage to the vehicle and no injuries reported.

A major accident, resulting in over $1,000 in damages, was caused on May 15, police said, when Guilmer M. Gomez Ardon of Greenport was driving east on Burns Road and making a left turn following a stop sign, when he hit the left side of a vehicle driven by Jhofre Adrian Zhicay Zabala of Watermill who was headed north on North Cartwright Road. Mr. Gomez-Ardon and a passenger of the second vehicle were taken with minor injuries to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an Emergency Medical Services team. According to the draft report, Mr. Gomez-Ardon’s vehicle sustained damage to the right front.

Mr. Gomez-Ardon was subsequently ticketed for failure to yield the right of way after the stop sign.

Other reports

A caller on May 11 reported for information purposes a possible case of identity theft and a fake check scam.

Police received a complaint the same day about a person fishing off a North Ferry boat tied to a slip. Police advised that fishing was not permitted on the property and the subject left without incident.

A caller told police that several employees had received phone calls from a person identifying as the caller. The scam was documented for information purposes.

On May 13, a landscaping company was reported illegally pumping water from a fire hydrant in the Center. Police were told the landscaper had permission from the Shelter Island Fire Department, which was subsequently verified.

That day, a caller in Silver Beach said she could see a fire across the water in the Shorewood area. Shorewood was canvassed with negative results.

A person was reported for refusing to pay the fee on the North Fork ferry on May 15; North Ferry Company was subsequently compensated.

An officer was dispatched in response to a report of property damage in Menantic on May 15 and investigated a trespassing and criminal mischief incident.

A caller told police on May 17 that a bush was missing from his property in the Center. He had spoken to his landscaper who stated that he had not removed the bush. The caller’s report was made for information purposes.

Also on the 17th, a “disturbing” voicemail was received by a Westmoreland resident, which was possibly related to an ongoing unemployment fraud.

A Heights resident reported that someone was trespassing on the property at night and requested an extra patrol.

In other reports during the week, police responded to three lost and found reports; fingerprinted a person for employment purposes; conducted a DARE program for 6th graders at the school; unlocked a residence and two vehicles with the keys inside; assisted a resident with a leaking pipe; provided information about orders of protection; and conducted a well-being check.

Alarms

There were two alarms on May 11. A residential alarm in Westmoreland was set off accidentally, and a smoke alarm in the dining room at the Perlman Music Program in West Neck was probably activated when the caretaker reset the modem. The Fire Department verified that report.

Animal incidents

An injured deer was reported in the Center and had to be put down by police. An injured turkey was seen in the Center but had gone when an officer arrived.

A lost dog was reported by a West Neck owner; the area was searched with no results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported one case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 12; medical attention was refused in a second case on May 11; and no transportation was required in a third on May 14.