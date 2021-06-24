Housing Board to meet with only two members: Duet of Kohn and DiOrio

The public meeting room of Town Hall. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The on again, off again Community Housing Board is on again tonight at 7 at Town Hall with its two remaining members — Chris DiOrio and Bob Kohn.

Supervisor Gerry Siller had indicated the board would not meet until further notice, but agreed Wednesday to the meeting. Mr. Siller said that, as the senior member, Mr. DiOrio should chair the meeting, and that he would be at the meeting as the Town Board liaison.

That resulted in a rebuff from Mr. Kohn, who said that since the Town Board had not formally chosen a chairman, it would be up to the members to make the selection until the Town Board acted. He said he would like to chair the meeting and sent out a preliminary agenda to Mr. DiOrio, who subsequently said he wants to chair the meeting, and added one item to the preliminary agenda, a discussion of the Housing Board’s mission statement.

Mr. Kohn promptly responded they should co-chair the session.