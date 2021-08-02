Southampton Hospital offering COVID vaccines:No appointments are necessary

(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Not vaccinated yet but worried about the Delta variant of COVID? There’s still an opportunity for Islanders to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available this month at the Parrish Memorial Hall at the corner of Lewis Street and Herrick Road in Southampton. The site is just around the corner from Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, and vaccines — either the Pfizer first or second dose or the Johnson & Johnson single inoculation — will be administered from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3.

No appointment is necessary.

You need to bring a legal identification with you and should wear a short sleeve top to enable the injection.

While the COVID vaccines are not currently mandated for most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that the Delta variant is highly transmittable and its symptoms are much more severe for those who aren’t vaccinated, resulting in hospitalizations and death in some cases.