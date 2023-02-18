Shelter Island by the numbers: Feb. 18, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

18

Months of training to prepare therapy dogs to help patients in recovery at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

2

Million dollars could be spent in a two-year period from a New York State grant that will be available to Island property owners to bring existing houses and accessory buildings up to code and/or make changes necessary to offer affordable rentals

4

Senior members of the boys varsity basketball team — Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Sebastian Romero,

Elijah Davidson and John Torres — were honored by their coaches, fellow players and spectators

at their final game, Feb. 7

6

Years old was when pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, now 25, began performing regularly with orchestras — he will be in concert at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19

1,000

Dollar grant will go to the winner of Shelter Island Public Library’s Bliss Morehead Poetry contest in April with this year’s theme of “Past and Future”