Shelter Island By the Numbers, Aug. 20, 2023

67,050

Dollars is the amount received from the Community Housing Fund real estate transfer tax for use in developing affordable housing on the Island.

167

Center residents have agreed to allow testing of their water quality at town expense with only area-wide results to be publicly available while property owners will get their individual full reports.

1st

Northeast regional medical center to treat tick bites and tick-borne diseases opened Monday at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

17:13:42

Time in which Islander James Marshall completed the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon and Xtri World Championship in Norway.

33

Singers were in the Union Chapel Choir on a recent Sunday under the direction of Linda Betjeman representing the largest participation ever.

7

Days before the Aug. 26 Green Expo and Chamber of Commerce Art and Craft Fair adjacent to the tennis courts at Shelter Island School.