Opening the world to Island kids: Educational Foundation is celebrating 25 years

Seventh graders aboard Brilliant in June, the schooner adventure made possible by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Top, left: Sebastian Martinez Majdisova, Keili Orosio Lopez, Elsie Mae Brigham, Lauren Gibbs, Leron Carter, Lili Kuhr, Mandy Marcello and Michael Kotula. Middle, left: Keili Orosio Lopez, Mae Brigham and Lauren Gibbs. Bottom, left: Captain Alley and Jade Samuelson. Right: Mae Brigham, Lionardo Napoles, Leron Carter and Mandy Marcello hoist the sails. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

BY JANINE MAHONEY

Twenty-five years ago, a new school superintendent, Lydia Axelrod, arrived on Shelter Island. Halfway through her tenure, she saw that students required more than just classroom and homework studies, but needed more exposure to cultural and educational opportunities in the wider world to grow as individuals.

The Island, Ms. Axelrod saw, was limited by geography to access to that wider world. “Even though many of the kids were born in New York state, many had never even been to New York City,” she said, that world mecca of culture, so close by, but for some, so far away.

She brought along with her an idea, a timeless gift that would benefit all local children. Before she became superintendent of Shelter Island Schools, she held the same position in a small town in Pennsylvania. She and her husband Burt and members of the faculty came up with the idea of a nonprofit to fund trips for the kids. They formed a 501c3 organization, secured a grant from the Carnegie Foundation and began soliciting donations. The new organization took off, as did the one on Shelter Island, where the model was repeated in 1995.

Since then, over the past 25 years, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation has provided programs as varied as sailing trips on schooners; excursions to Ground Zero; museum trips, including to the Holocaust and Tenement museums; trips abroad for language immersion experiences; a dress rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera; Broadway shows with a pre-performance acting workshops; athletic and science camps; and much more.

Pre-COVID, the amount raised for the Foundation was $65,000 a year for designated programs, and individual, as well as institutional, grants.

Nicholas Mamisashvili, a recent graduate, who is leaving for Northeastern this month to study Computer Science, is a prime example of money well spent. He went on the schooner trip with his class, trips to Broadway and the United Nations, and also attended coding and engineering camp at NYIT. “It really helped me grow,” Nicholas said. And he traveled abroad, using grants from SIEF. “It was great,” Nicholas said, “Fun and educational. We were in Spain, but then went from that western culture to Morocco, which was really different, and then to Gibraltar.”

Younger students have opportunities as well. The SIEF supports institutional grants for class adventures, and programs run by other nonprofits, such as our library. Mae Brigham, 13, who is in love with reading and creative writing, achieved a goal by having a story, “The Music of the Wind,” published in the Reporter as well as in “Cricket,” a children’s magazine. In a contest, her work was honored with an award. She learned to hone, polish and organize her work through a program at the Shelter Island Library, “2Rs4Fun,” which matches young students with adult mentors who help guide them in the writing process.

During 2020 and 2021, while children remained mostly at home, the SIEF continued to award grants for distance learning, and gave all elementary and middle school students educational kits to complete at home. In December, all Shelter Island residents in grades pre-k to 5 received a “KIWI kit,” which students used to assemble spin art machines, construct “grabbers” or learn about a country. This summer, interested 6th through 8th graders received their own STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Tinker Crate, with 28 students choosing to build their own pencil sharpener, while 24 constructed a light-up speaker. In a note to SIEF, 7th grader Cayman Morehead’s mom said, “Thank you for gifting this treasure! Cayman truly enjoyed assembling this pencil sharpener and it actually works!”

Other students managed to continue Zoom voice lessons or socially distanced dance classes. Thanks to generous supporters and tireless work by the SIEF volunteer board, lives have been changed and dreams have come true. Students are sent the message: If they can dream it, they can do it. The SIEF is resuming support of adventures beyond the Island with a recent spring grant cycle. Seventh and 8th graders sailed the bay on an auxiliary schooner from Mystic Seaport Museum, and, as you read this, students are immersed in summer learning, thanks to generous SIEF donors.

Founder Ms. Axelrod, when told of plans for an in-person party to be held at the Ram’s Head Inn, said, “I can’t wait to see old friends and be on the Island once again.” Please consider joining the party as SIEF celebrates 25 years on August 22 at the Ram’s Head from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks, excellent company, and a gorgeous view. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Classical guitarist Robert Secrist will entertain, and Erica’s Rugelach & Baking Company will provide lovely take-away sweets. The Sherwood House Vineyards will have selections of fine wines.

A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available for purchase on the SIEF website: shelterislandedfoundation.org/.