Two men in court for East End fatal overdoses

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Two men were arraigned in court Thursday in connection with the overdoses in Southold, Greenport and Shelter Island that resulted in six deaths in less than a week.

“Our message is clear, if you are selling drugs in Suffolk County and you kill someone, we will hold you accountable,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a media briefing in Riverhead.

A 51-year-old Greenport man was the first suspect arraigned Thursday morning in connection with two fatal overdose deaths in Southold Town and Shelter Island last week.

Lavain Creighton was charged with six felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was remanded without bail by Southold Justice Daniel Ross. He faces a sentence of 54 years in jail if convicted on all charges.

Lavain Creighton, 51, is escorted into Southold Town Justice Court on Thursday morning.

Mr. Creighton, who has two prior felony drug convictions, was arrested Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. at his Front Street apartment.

Justin Smith, 46, of Smithtown, who prosecutors say supplied Creighton with the lethal drugs, was arraigned in Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip later Thursday afternoon. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substances and criminal possession with intent to sell. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond by Judge John Andrews.

Police executed a search warrant at Mr. Smith’s house Wednesday and found cocaine, scales, five cell phones, a drug ledger and $2,980 in cash. A prosecutor said he has two prior felony convictions, one of which involved violence.

Mr. Smith was represented in court by attorney Anthony Scheller of Central Islip, who said his client denies any connection to the fatal overdoses.

“My client adamantly denies any connection to that,” he told reporters outside the courtroom.

Mr. Scheller said Mr. Smith was in bed when police entered his home. He claimed in court that police didn’t find any drugs until after Mr. Smith was removed from the home.

“They search all over the place and they don’t find anything,” he told reporters. “They bring him out of the house and they bring him to Riverhead. And then this morning he comes to court and finds that he’s charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession with intent to sell.”

Mr. Scheller said police only found 1/2 gram or less of cocaine.

“If you know anything about the drug business, drug dealers don’t make money selling less than 1/2 gram of cocaine,” he said.

The attorney said he did not expect Mr. Smith to post bail.

Mr. Sini urged anyone who may have purchased drugs from either suspect to call an anonymous tip line: 631-852-NARC to help police recover any lethal drugs and to potentially assist in the investigation. The district attorney held up a poster showing mug shots of both suspects to help alert people.

“it is extremely important that we get the message out,” he said.

At Mr. Creighton’s arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court, Assistant District Attorney Jake Kubetz described events in Southold, Greenport and Shelter Island where the area “was hit with a lethal batch of deadly drugs.” He said cocaine laced with fentanyl “spread over a number of hamlets in just a few hours. Evidence shows each strand leads back to the defendant … He was the final link in this drug chain.”

He said Mr. Creighton, whom he described as a long time drug dealer who grew up in Greenport, sold out of his apartment. He said undercover officers purchased drugs from him last November, and evidence collected in recent days shows cell phones collected where there were overdoses has numbers that go back to him.

Mr. Kubetz said undercovers made purchases from Mr. Creighton from last November to April of this year. He said the officer collected audio recordings were made of the transactions, which involved the sale of cocaine.

The prosecutor went through a lengthy accounting of Mr. Creighton’s arrest record for drug dealing, which goes back nearly 20 years. He said the case will be presented to the grand jury Thursday afternoon and additional charges are likely.

Mr. Sini said an additional charge of second-degree manslaughter could be brought against Mr. Creighton and noted the investigation remains ongoing against both suspects.

At one point during Mr. Creighton’s arraignment, a woman identified as his girlfriend stormed out of the courtroom, yelling something in the hallway. Several others sat together in the courtroom, some wiping tears from their eyes.

“There are additional overdoses under investigation,” the prosecutor said. He described the second defendant under arrest, Mr. Smith, as being Mr. Creighton’s supplier. The prosecutor described Mr. Smith as a “cocaine and fentanyl dealer.”

Citing two previous drug-related convictions, the prosecutor asked Judge Ross to remand him without bail. The judge did just that.

Previous arrests for Mr. Creighton include an East End Drug Task Force raid in 2013 and a 2015 incident in which children were in his home at the time of his arrest, leading to a child endangerment charge, according to reports at the time.

Mr. Smith is currently facing criminal proceedings related to a Feb. 19 arrest. He’s facing a top charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one of several felony charges. Mr. Smith posted a $50,000 bond on those charges March 8 to be released. Mr. Scheller said in court that he expects a resolution soon on that case.

Five overdose deaths were reported in Southold Town last week with one more on Shelter Island, with police saying they believed the incidents were related and involved a “bad batch” of fentanyl-laced cocaine. The victims, five men and one woman, ranged in age from 25 to 40.