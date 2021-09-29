Board continues code change discussion — Who is a resident?

(Credit: Martin Burke)

For the second time in a matter of weeks, Town Board members continued their discussion of code changes at Tuesday’s work session, dealing with who should be considered a Shelter Island resident.

There seems little dispute that property owners should be considered residents, even if they reside elsewhere but maintain Island businesses. The appetite among the four-member Board seems to be to adopt a broad definition, but to consider tighter regulations in the future that could affect boat moorings and other vessels, for example.

Waterways Management Advisory Council member William Geraghty raised questions about some of the recommendations being discussed by the Board in terms of how they might affect a proliferation of mooring sites.

There are several issues Councilman Jim Colligan said he wants to discuss before settling on a revised definition of “resident.”

Another part of the definition being considered is defining who qualifies within a household as a resident.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. has so far listed spouses or partners; children whether natural born, fostered or adopted; parents; and grandparents. But he’s attached an age limit on children with Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, who said one of her daughters at age 24 wouldn’t have qualified when she lived at home.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Board opted to continue the conversation at next Tuesday’s work session.

Another change in the Town Code that Supervisor Gerry Siller wants to discuss is a possible elimination of the B1 zone, a restricted business zone meant “to maintain the historic, park-like, government-center appearance of the Town center,” according to existing code. “Commercial enterprises are restricted to the types of uses that would have the least impact on the appearance, traffic patterns, character and parking facilities of the existing neighborhood.”

Mr. Siller said he thought the regular B (business) zone would suffice.

But Mr. Colligan said the Town should be careful about what types of businesses are allowed in the area. When the Board will resume a full discussion of a zoning change in the Center remains in question, but Mr. Siller made it clear he wants the issue addressed soon.

Temporary solution

Bayman Bert Waife, who describes himself as the Island’s only aquaculturist, who has an oyster farm and lands oysters on town shores, asked permission to use a floating dock located at inside waters at Daniel Lord Road, in order to bring equipment and gear to shore. The landing there has a history of commercial fishing, he said.

The Board opted to grant temporary permission while reviewing the request with other Island baymen.