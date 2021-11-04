Shelter Island Reporter calendar: Nov. 4, 2021

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Leaf Covered Hedgehogs (Take and Make) When you think of fall do you think hedgehogs? These prickly little creatures love leaves and the one you’ll make is absolutely covered in them. Your kit contains everything you need (except scissors) to bring your hedgehog to life. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Sensory Hour, 10:30 11:30 a.m. (In Person)

Come to the library and enjoy some of our developmental toys and have fun with friends. We have separate sensory bins for each child, so be sure to register at silibrary.org ahead of time to reserve your spot.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 6:30 p.m. (In Person) Mario Kart gaming session with plenty of snacks. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

S.I. FRIENDS OF MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE CHAMBER MUSIC WITH MERZ TRIO, 7:00 p.m., SI Presbyterian Church. Free concert of live chamber music. Island seniors who would like a ride to and from the concert should call Senior Services at 631-749-1059 as soon as possible. A reception with the musicians follows the concert. Masks are required during the performance, and social distancing is recommended afterward. For more information, please visit www.shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Introduction to Buddhism w/ Charles Huschle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom) Charles Huschle will cover the history of basic Buddhism, practical methods of reducing suffering (in one’s own life and the lives of others), various schools of thought and practices, the Four Noble Truths, the meaning of “enlightenment” and much more. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Friday Night Dialogue – Jennifer Maxson: More Skin in the Game, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Jenifer Maxson’s humorous exploration of white privilege, racism, equality and the dangerously short supply of truth in contemporary America. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Shelter Island Book Club: The Paris Book Club by Janet Skeslien Charles, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) This bestseller is based on the true story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris who stood up to the Nazis during the Occupation. It has been called an “ode to the importance of libraries, books, and the human connections we find with both.” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Friday Night Dialogue: Jeffrey Sussman- “Holocaust Fighters: Boxers, Resisters, and Avengers,” 7 p.m. (Zoom) Holocaust Fighters is a fascinating account of the many ways people resisted the Nazis and provides moving portrayals of the resilience of the human spirit even in the face of incredible horrors. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS/EVENTS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

WATER QUALITY ADVISORY BOARD, Thursday, November 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

DEDICATION OF THE S.I.FIT CENTER IN MEMORY OF RECREATION DIRECTOR GARTH GRIFFIN Saturday, November 6, 2021, 3:00 p.m. Legion Hall Lawn (If raining, inside the building. Masks will be required inside.)

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL, Monday, November 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD, Tuesday, November 9, 7 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Wednesday, November 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION, Wednesday, November 10, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

VETERAN’S DAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Thursday, November 11, 2021