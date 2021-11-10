Shelter Island Veterans Day ceremonies, Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021

(Reporter file photo)

Mission: “To honor both living and deceased veterans in our community”.

Place: Public ceremonies at Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center beginning at 10 a.m. sharp.

8:30-9:30: Legion Members can report to Legion Hall for bagels & coffee (no formal breakfast). Note: No uniform required — Legion hats only.

9:00-945: Set up of microphone/speakers and place a minimum of 12 folding chairs for older veterans and guests. No weapons to be issued for this ceremony.

9:50: Legion members move to the flagpole area.

10:00: Welcome by Commander Clark or his designee.

10:02: Innvocation by Father Charles McCarron

Father Peter DeSanctis will mention former Legion Post 281 members who have passed away since 2020 Veteran’s Day.

10:06: Commander Dave Clark, along with Shelter Island students, will be part of the raising of the flag: Note: ALL members will come to “Present Arms” as the flag is being raised. Once the flag is raised, Jim Colligan will give the command “Order Arms”.

10:10: The National Anthem will be sung by the Shelter Island School Select Choir.

10:12: Introduction of Pam Gates , President of the American Legion Auxillary.

10:15: Introduction of our Keynote Speaker, Colonel Jim Colligan. US Army, Retired.

10:20 Singing of God Bless America. Jim Colligan (prelude) and Linda Bonaccorso will sing. Attendees are encouraged to join in.

10:24: BENEDICTION: Dr. Stephen Adkison