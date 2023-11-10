Shelter Island Veterans Day Ceremonies

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 11., 11 a.m.

Place: American Legion Post 281/ Community Center.

Mission: To honor the living and deceased veterans of Shelter Island.

Schedule of Events

11 a.m. Welcome by Commander Zack Mundy.

11:02 a.m. Invocation by Father Peter DeSanctis.

11:06 a.m. Commander Mundy, along with Shelter Island students, will be part of the raising of the flag. Once the flag is raised, Mitchell Clark will give the command, ‘Order Arms.’

11:10 a.m. The National Anthem will be sung.

11:12 a.m. Introduction of Rita Gates, President of American Legion Auxiliary.

11:15 a.m. Introduction of our Keynote Speaker, 2LT. Patrick O’Halloran, USMC.

11: 22 a.m. Singing of God Bless America — Jim Colligan (prelude) and Sara Mundy. Attendees are encouraged to sing along.

11:24 a.m. Benediction by Dr. Stephen Adkison, Presbyterian Church.