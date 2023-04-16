New leadership for Island’s American Legion: Zack Mundy sworn in as commander

Changing of the guard being sworn in at the Island’s Mitchell Post 281 American Legion Hall. From left, Zack Mundy, Sean Clark, Tom Spotteck, Mitchell Clark, and Rich O’Halloran. (Credit Jim Colligan)

Shelter Island’s American Legion Post 281 saw a changing of the guard last week.

After more than nine years as the commander, Dave Clark is stepping down. Marine Corps veteran Zack Mundy has been sworn in to take his place.

Mr. Mundy is a 2010 graduate of Shelter Island School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduation and was deployed to Afghanistan, where he served his country with distinction.

Commander Clark, also a retired member of the Marine Corps, and fellow Marine Gunnar Wissemann, were in Beirut, Lebanon on October 23, 1983, when their barracks was attacked by a truck loaded with explosives, resulting in the deaths of 220 Marines and 21 other service personnel.

Commander Clark and Mr. Wissemann have been instrumental in shaping the Island’s American Legion Post for the past two decades.

Mr. Wissemann stepped down as the 1st vice president and is being replaced by Mitch Clark, also a former Marine Corps veteran. Mike Bebon, the Legion’s 2nd Vice President, has decided to also step down from his position, with Marine Corps and Afghanistan veteran Tom Spotteck assuming those responsibilities as the 2nd VP.

Also appointed to key positions are Treasurer Rich O’Halloran and Adjutant Sean Clark.

Under Commander Clark’s leadership, his staff has renovated the Legion Hall. They have improved the dining and bar areas, the kitchen, the bathrooms and the bowling alleys and equipment. In addition, the ceremonies at Memorial Day and Veterans Day are well organized and attended.

The Legion Post continues to support scholarships for graduating seniors, as well as those high school juniors who apply for participation for the American Legion’s Boys & Girls State Program, which guides students in citizenship and leadership training held during the summer.

Other donations are made throughout the calendar year to support Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico, which help veterans from Shelter Island, Suffolk County and other service members and their families throughout the United States.