Eccentric Bagel moves into Eagle Deli’s place: Changes planned but staff remains

Darryn Weinstein will convert Eagle Deli into The Eccentric Bagel. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The constant crowd of hungry customers at Eagle Deli have noticed a new face behind the counter.

Darryn Weinstein, the new owner, has set right to work giving the busy team a hand keeping breakfasts and lunches moving smoothly. Mr. Weinstein, who’s been a weekender with his wife on the Island for several years, is converting the popular spot on West Neck Road into The Eccentric Bagel.

“I grew up in Brooklyn and lived in Manhattan, and I decided if I wanted a good bagel, I’d have to make it myself,” he said on a recent morning before turning to help the next customer.

On Christmas Eve, he and the staff gave away 218 cups of coffee to celebrate the holiday and meet Islanders.

Eagle Deli has a strong and loyal following, who will be happy to know that the current team isn’t going anywhere. Opened in December 2009 by Orlando Salazar and other former employees of the IGA supermarket, it became popular for its hot meals of paella and tacos as much as for Shirley Mundy’s home-style potato, macaroni and chicken salads.

Mr. Weinstein plans to close for two months at the end of January for renovations to complete the transformation into The Eccentric Bagel.

The Reporter will stop back in early spring to give readers a glimpse at the new look, one of many changes that can be expected around the Island in 2022.