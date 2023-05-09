Community comes together for annual Island cleanup: Volunteers ages 4 to 82 participate 

More than 150 volunteers crowded the Center Firehouse on Sunday, May 7 for the annual beach and roadside cleanup. (Credit: Donald D’Amato)

Sunday, May 7, was the sixth annual Island-wide Cleanup sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

Over 120 people had signed up to help, but on this beautiful day, more than 150 Islanders showed up to take part in the project. There were people of all ages, with youngest helper just 4-years-old (although some younger came along for the ride) and the oldest was 82.

On their way to help beautify Shelter Island. (Credit: Donald D’Amato)

All areas of the Island were covered, from Hay Beach to South Ferry Hills. The event started at 11 a.m. at the Center Firehouse, with coffee and breakfast treats donated by Star’s Cafe, The Eccentric Bagel and Marie Eiffel. Then the serious work began.

Gaby Chamberlin and Robin Lewis were on the job, with some help from Juno. (Credit: Donald D’Amato)

The Lions Club provided gloves, safety vests, garbage grabbers and trash collection bags. After a short “Thank you,” and a message to stay safe from Police Chief Jim Read, people scattered to their chosen coverage areas.

At about 1 p.m. volunteers started to come back with filled trash bags. Everyone was then treated to an old-fashioned barbecue, including hamburgers, hot dogs and a variety of snacks hosted by the Center Fire Department.

Families enjoyed a day at the firehouse and the Lions Club barbecue. (Credit: Donald D’Amato)

Special thanks go to Susan Binder who chaired this effort; Chief Reed for coordinating police help; all of the EMS and Fire Department staff; Earl Reiter and Tom Hashagen for expert grilling; and all the “behind the scenes Lion members” who helped make this event a total success.