Island girls at County track championships: Sophie Clark sets school record in shot put

Kaitlyn Gulluscio, left, and Sophia Clark, ready to compete in the shot put for Shelter Island at the County Championsips at Suffolk Community College on Feb. 6. (Credit: Kevin Barry photos)

Shelter Island School sophomores Sophie Clark and Kaitlyn Gulluscio represented Shelter Island at the Section XI Small School Indoor Track and Field Championships held on Sunday Feb. 6 at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

Both girls were seeded 15th and 16th going into the shot put competition out of a field of the 24 best throwers in the county.

Shot put is a fairly new event for the Islanders in track.

Clark’s 2nd toss went 28’9”, taking her from 15th place to 7th place overall, and breaking the old record of 26’2” set earlier in the season by both Clark and Gulluscio.

Kaitlyn Gulluscio going for the Shelter Island record at the County Championships.

Gulluscio injured a finger while warming up but she was still able to compete and finished in 21st place with a toss of 24’10.”

Sophie Clark, ready for her throw.

Congratulations to these two stand-out athletes.

Clark will wait to see if her effort Sunday qualifies her for the State Qualifying meet to be held on Feb. 14.

The rest of the members of the track team are finishing up their basketball and cheering season this week.

All the student athletes are looking forward to the spring season which starts the first Monday in March.