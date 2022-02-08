Weather Service: Rain and fog early, with gradual clearing

Foggy morning along Shore Road in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for the overnight rain to continue through about 7 a.m., with many areas of fog on the Island.

It will be cloudy through mid-morning, and then the skies will gradually clear. The high temperature will be 41 degrees, with a west wind at 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 28 degrees, according to the NWS, with the wind remaining out of the west at 9 to 13 mph, bringing wind chill values between 20 to 25 degrees.