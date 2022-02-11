Meals and treats and gifts and more for a Shelter Island Valentine’s Day

(Courtesy photo)

STARs Café — 631-749-5345 — at 17 Grand Grand Avenue in the Heights is always one of the sweetest spots on the Island— Pepe and Lydia and their staff will greet you 7 days a week throughout the year from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. — but around Valentine’s Day, it’s a special treat for you and the one you love to stop by for breakfast or lunch and the best coffee in town. Or come by for some freshly-baked, scrumptious pastries to take away to present to your Valentine. STARs also hosts a burger night on Thursday. For V-Day, Lydia is taking custom orders for cupcakes, cakes, cookies, care packages, gift baskets, and much more. www.starscafeshelterisland.com

It will be a festive weekend at Vine Street Café at 41 South Ferry Road, which will be celebrating Valentine’s Day and the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.For V-Day, the restaurant will be open Thursday through Monday for dinner starting at 5 p.m. The special dessert on this year’s menu is Baked Alaska, according to co-owner Lisa Murphy. What’s more, Bearcat Lounge will be arriving on Saturday, selling vintage and antique barware during the weekend, so your at-home entertaining can be as fancy as you might like. If you’re having a Super Bowl party, you might want to cater it through Vine Street Café, so check out the offerings and place your takeout order. Call 631-749-3210 for reservations, or to place a takeout order. You can also order online at vinestreetcafe.com.

18 Bay — 631-749-0053 — is serving Saturday, Feb. 12. The four-course offering features antipasti, such as lobster profiteroles; pasta; entree choices of Atlantic halibut or grilled Colorado lamb; as well as dessert for $125. Chips and sipps on Thursday 2/10 and Friday 2/11 will be accompanied by Sara Mundy’s music.

Marie Eiffel Market will be providing a Valentine’s Day special menu for customers featuring rack of lamb, bouillabaisse and tarte tatin. Place orders by calling 631-749-0003 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and pick up your food at the market at 181 North Ferry Road on Monday between 3 and 5 p.m.

The Islander —631-749-1998 — features Burger Night on Mondays and stays open until 8:30 p.m.

Maria’s Kitchen — 631-749-5450 — open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, is a great option for takeout. Maria’s is well known for its Mexican specialties and nutritious smoothies, but it’s worth an extra look at the extensive menu.

Isola — 631-749-9036 — is closed on Mondays, but will be open on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Finding the perfect Valentine gift

Little Spoon Floral and Garden Design — 631-905-6981 — has announced a special Valentine’s Day Floral Swap. “This is a fun way to spread joy through flowers to more people than usual on Valentine’s, which can often be lonely for some,” said owner Arielle Gardner.

Ms. Gardner explained that, for everyone who participates, Little Spoon will be donating and delivering a bouquet to a senior here on Shelter Island. “Did you know that Shelter Island has the highest population of seniors on Long Island,” she said. “Many of them are in need of company, love and joy and what could be better than to surprise them with a Valentine’s bouquet.”

For every purchaser who orders a $45 floral delivery for a gift or for themselves, Little Spoon will also be sending a bouquet anonymously to a Shelter Islander. Flowers will all come with seed packets to grow more flowers, and a card.

Ms. Gardner said she is partnering with the Senior Center. “They have provided me with a list of names of those who are currently living here and would be overjoyed to receive,” she said, “so there is no selecting for the consumer. The only variable is, the more people that order, the more seniors I can afford to donate to.” Order online by Friday, Feb. 11 at littlespoonsouthfork.com for delivery Sunday, Feb. 13, or Monday, Feb. 14.

And don’t forget Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — which has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. Owner Becky Smith recommends gift certificates to allow the recipient to choose a floral item at their convenience. Ms. Smith will take good care of anyone sending flowers or visiting her beautiful shop.

Although this seems like the quietest of months, the Island still has a varied selection of shops to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for special someones.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — down a quiet lane alongside the All Dogged Up and Eagle Deli shops, has Valentine’s Day cards and a treasure trove of gourmet chocolates, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, Island artworks, candles and more, all curated by Mary Lou Eichhorn, who guides shoppers with an expert eye to the right choice.

Dirt Beauty — 310-980-7798 — on Grand Avenue is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Valentine’s Day to shop for art, gems and crystals.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — on Grand Avenue has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness this year.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — can help you find a power tool or gadget, as well as garden supplies to stir thoughts of spring.

Shelter Isle — shelterisleapparel.com — is offering a 15% discount site-wide with online code BEMINE for its line of Shelter Island-themed fleece blankets and sweatshirts.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 — on Bridge Street is a great source of sporting goods.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 — is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with games and puzzles to pass a February evening, along with warm winter wear.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has Valentine’s cards, fragrant toiletries and candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — is always helpful in selecting a wine or exotic cocktail for the perfect evening.

SIMM’s — 631-786-0747 — by appointment, on Bridge Street has a selection of unique gifts, many by Island artists. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop, across from the Marie Eiffel Market — 631-749-0003.

Fred Bernstein — 917-318-1239 — has a series of rooms staged at his interior design shop in the Center to inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art and unique furnishings make thoughtful gifts.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop in the Center, but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to your Valentine.