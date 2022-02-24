Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Dinkell, Doroski, Weiner

Edward John Dinkel III

Edward John Dinkel III, 83, died peacefully in his home on Honeysuckle Hill in Lexington, VA on, Feb 6, 2022.

The oldest of five children, Johnny was born on Sept. 12, 1938 to Edward John Dinkel Jr and Gertrude Dinkel of Montclair, N.J.

He first came to Shelter Island during the summer of 1943 with his mother and aunt, Margaret Thieringer, when both of their husbands were fighting in World War II. Johnny and his two brothers and two sisters continued summering on the Island after the war, first settling in Spring Garden and later at Gardiner’s Farm on Cobbetts Lane.

Johnny became a fixture as a lifeguard at the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club. Back at home, he attended Montclair High School and Vermont Academy, before joining the class of 1961 at Washington and Lee University. As an undergraduate, Johnny was a star athlete, on the football field and as an All-American lacrosse player. He was a member of several social clubs and was elected treasurer of his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi.

During his senior year, he married Leta Austin, a beautiful junior at Hollins College. After graduation, Johnny and Leta and their young family — Elizabeth Dinkel was born in 1962 — stayed in Lexington while he attended Washington & Lee School of Law, where he was president of the Law Association and was awarded the nationally renowned Omnicron Delta Kappa Award.

Johnny began his legal career at the Commercial Solvents Corp. in Manhattan. He moonlighted on weekends at the small family firm his father established on Shelter Island, Dinkel & Dinkel, so that they could practice law together.

In 1966, he was recruited by noted labor attorney, Granville Alley, to join his practice in Tampa, Fla. By 1970, his name was on the door of Alley, Rock & Dinkel, one of the few law firms in the country that specialized in labor law.

Over the next 38 years, Johnny became a pillar of the Tampa community, both in the legal and charity worlds. As a partner in McFarlane, Ferguson, Allison & Kelly, he represented Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Tribune, Hillsborough County and many others. He was also a passionate supporter of the Redland Migrant Association and Associate Marine Institutes (AMI), an alternative program to juvenile incarceration, where he served in many roles, most notably as chairman of the national board.

“He understood, decades before it became popular, that AMIkids, staff and leadership ought to reflect the ethnic background of the youth we served,” says Bob Weaver, CEO of AMI at the time.

All the while, Johnny would join his ever-expanding family clan of Dinkels and Thieringers as often as he could as they flocked to Shelter Island every summer. His brother, Frederick Dinkel, moved to the Island as a full-time realtor and was a beloved volunteer fireman before passing away in 2009.

Johnny is survived by his brother, Peter Dinkel, and sister-in-law, Kathryn Dinkel; his sisters, Betsy Barber and Deborah Endemann; his brother-in-law, Carlton Endemann; his daughters, Elizabeth Meyerson and Sallie Giordano; his stepson, Jeff Dewey; his stepdaughter, Anne Goodnow; and his grandchildren, Leta and Allegra Giordano and Isabel and Nicholas Meyerson.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in May. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to AMIkids Foundation, 5915 Benjamin Center Dr, Tampa, FL. 33634.

Alice M. Doroski

Cutchogue resident Alice M. Doroski died Feb. 22, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 94.

Born Aug. 3, 1927, in Water Mill, she was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Mysliborski) Kruszeski. She graduated from Greenport High School.

Ms. Doroski worked as a bookkeeper for Mullen Motors in Southold. She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild.

Her family said she enjoyed bowling in her younger years, as well as bingo, quilting and crocheting.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, she is survived by her children, Anthony “Ted,” of North Carolina, Theresa LaCombe of Frankfort, N.Y., and Katherine Doroski of Shelter Island; her sister, Patricia Gadzinski of Riverhead; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org).

Charles Herschel Weiner

Charles Herschel Weiner, born Aug. 18, 1924, passed away on March 28, 2021.

Charlie was the loving and dedicated husband of Lynn Liechtenstein Weiner; loving father of Anthony Samuel Weiner and wife Nora Lucas; John Lester Weiner; Matthew Thomas Weiner and wife Cynthia Weiner; loving grandfather of Molly Lucas Weiner, daughter of Nora Lucas and Anthony Weiner; and Isabella Joy Chimes and Lochlund Kane Chimes, daughter and son of Jennifer Joy Barnes and John Lester Weiner.

Charlie was an honest, kind, compassionate, creative and hard-working man, his family remembered. He never had so much as a speeding ticket or used a foul word. His work took him around the entire world. He was a mariner, celestial navigator, aircraft pilot, boat builder and extremely successful international industrialist.

His family said they found Shelter Island in 1971 when cruising on their 35-foot Hinckley Pilot Aquarius. He and Lynn have been members of the Shelter Island Yacht Club since 1974.

Educated as a day student at Phillips Academy, Andover, he attended Amherst College after World War II. In regards to his involvement in World War II, if any, it has always been very complicated to get any information. Why he had friendships and business relations with the heads of the French, Finnish and Dutch resistances of World War Two will always be a mystery, and why he was always sending Morse Code from the family house.

He was involved in the designing of products that would help protect soldiers in the military. Both Charlie and Lynn took very seriously their responsibilities to society, volunteering their time for many organizations helping to promote school education, the advancement of literacy, health and the preservation of the environment.

Charlie is now, his family said, in a favorite place, on board the old “ELSAM” (the Nova Scotia fisherman he and his brothers Mel and Paul built, named after their parents Elizabeth Chimes and Samuel Weiner). The three brothers loved cruising out to sea out of Perkins Cove, Maine in the early morning fog hoping to catch fish and return to their loving wives and children.

The family hopes to have a service and regrettably has not. His last words were: “The only regret I have is I will not live long enough to take care of your mother.”

Due to COVID restrictions, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to The Corinthians Endowment fund c/o Kevin W. Hughes, Treasurer, 1565 New Valley Road, Marysville, PA 17053. Telephone, 860-209-0644.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 203-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit gallagherfuneralhome.com.