Correction

An advertisement in the Feb. 24 Reporter misrepresented the relationship between Stacy Soloviev and Town Attorney Stephen Kiely.

Mr. Kiely did not represent Ms. Soloviev or the Soloviev Group in the acquisition of the Chequit or Jack’s Marine. After the purchase of the Chequit, Mr. Kiely assisted Ms. Soloviev with the purchase of needed steel for work on the Chequit. He also represented her at a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing.

The Reporter apologizes for the error.

In accepting the job as Town Attorney, Mr. Kiely pledged to recuse himself from any matter on the Island involving the Soloviev Group or Ms. Soloviev.