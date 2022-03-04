The Mitchell Half Marathon to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch delayed, now set for March 20

(Courtesy photo)

The Mitchell Half Marathon, to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico, has been delayed from March 12 to March 20.

The announcement came from James “Jimbo” Theinert Monday. Mr. Theinert just returned from a trip to the ranch to help with work getting the site ready for the next group of active service members, veterans and Gold Star families to find respite and rehabilitation.

Those who want to join the race should email Mr. Theinert at [email protected] prior to March 10.

They can then join the organizers at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at 54 North Menantic Road.

Others who want to contribute to the fund to sponsor more veterans to visit the ranch can visit the Strongpoint Theinert website at www.strongpointtheinert.org.