Music across the moat: Guitar virtuoso offers eclectic performance

Robert Secrist (Courtesy photo)

The acclaimed guitarist, Islander Robert Secrist, will bring his gifted interpretations of beloved music, from Bach to the Beatles, on Sunday, March 20 to Sag Harbor’s historic Masonic Temple at 200 Main Street.

The program, from 3 to 5 p.m., will salute Johann Sebastian Bach on the eve of the classical composer’s 337th birthday, with the artist performing masterworks from his all-Bach album “Bach to the Country” — among Apple Music’s top rated classical recordings of 2021 in Chile.

The concert will also feature dazzling selections from the classical guitar literature as well as one-of-a-kind gems from the Great American Songbook.

Since making his Carnegie Recital Hall debut more than 45 years ago, Mr. Secrist brings decades of musical influences to the stage with a repertoire spanning 500 years.

Mr. Secrist will be available for a meet-and-greet refreshment/CD signing reception after the concert, which will be in the performance space above the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum. Admission is $20, benefiting local charities, and tickets can be purchased at the website masonicmusicseries.com. CD’s will be sold separately.

To sweeten the event, Erica’s Rugelach & Baking, Co will offer free tastings of rugelach and Eastern European specialty cookies. Parking is available in the rear.

For further information, please visit: robertsecrist.com; masonicmusicseries.com; ericasrugelach.com.