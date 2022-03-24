Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, March 24

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY MARCH 22 – SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Pipe Cleaner Bonsai Trees – Take and Make, Design your very own bonsai tree. This craft is a lot of fun and definitely brings pleasant spring vibes. (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Magic the Gathering Thursdays, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and new players are welcome. (MTG is geared for ages 13+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Smash Bros. Battle (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Come battle against your friends in the monthly Smash Bros. Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited so be sure to visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Rocking Paper Plate Sheep, 1 p.m. (In Person) Come and create your very own rocking paper plate sheep. It’ll be a baaa-rrel of fun! Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Just Dance Tournament, 3 p.m. (In Person) Get up and boogie with your friends at the library’s first Just Dance Tournament — using the Nintendo Switch and having a great time. (Ages 12 +) Visit silibrary.org to register. This program will take place in person at the library.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN MARCH

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person)

The library announces a new program: English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL)

El sábado, 26 de marzo, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido. El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org. Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Buddhist Ethics 101 with Charles Huschle, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) In this brief but interactive overview of Buddhist ethics, learn how Buddhists answer the essential ethical question, “What is the RIGHT thing to do?” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Shakespeare in Community Online: The Winter’s Tale, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Discussion led by writer Becky Cole of a genre-defying blend of comedy, tragedy, and romance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 26

Mystery Book Club: Dead Before Dying by: Deon Meyer, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) This Book Club, run by Jocelyn Ozolins, explores a wide range of mysteries including suspenseful thrillers and police procedural novels. Set in post-Apartheid Cape Town, Dead Before Dying is both a psychological thriller and a character-driven page-turner. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, March 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82818936847?pwd=bzBseHRlUzRUOVN0Sm1sdUcra2U5Zz09

Meeting ID: 828 1893 6847

Passcode: 821736

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 29, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 31, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse